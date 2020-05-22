Bettye Lee Claibourne-Barbour August 19, 1933-May 19, 2020 Bettye Claibourne-Barbour passed away on May 19, 2020 in Prairie Village, KS where she was a resident of the Brighton Garden Assisted Living Home. Bettye was born August 19, 1933 in Archie, MO, to parents Melvin and Emma Lammers. She grew up in Swope Park, KS and was a graduate of North Kansas City High School. After graduation, she attended secretarial school and eventually went to work for Phillips Petroleum in Bartlesville, OK. Bettye soon met and married Robert "Bob" Claibourne on June 2, 1956 in Bartlesville, OK. Together they raised three daughter in Miami, OK, where they owned and operated the family business, Claibourne Oil Company for over 30 years. Bettye was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church and a choir member before moving to Missouri. Bob preceded her in death on December 16, 1987. Bettye happily married Jim Barbour of Independence, MO, on May 17, 1997. Bettye and Jim enjoyed 21 years of traveling, dinner club, lake trips, and spending time with their blended families and friends before Jim's passing on September 9, 2018. Bettye had an artistic soul and enjoyed oil and watercolor painting, reading many novels, listening to music and singing, as well attending theatre or musical events. Bettye is survived by three children, Sandy Claibourne and Stacy Claibourne of Excelsior Springs, MO and Alyssa Garrett (Norb) of San Clemente, CA; grandchildren Callie Hagood (Matt), Amanda Cryderman (Brian), Seth Kays (Sebrina), Hannah Kays, Taylor Garrett and Peyton Garrett; step-children Amy Burnett (Scott) and Dan Barbour (Heather); step grandchildren; Kristin Satyavelu (Clinton), Jamie Jensen (Tim), Matt Barbour, Cameron Burnett, Kyle Burnett and Addison Barbour; and nine great-grandchildren. Brown-Winters Funeral Home will conduct the graveside service at 2:00 PM on Friday May 22, 2020 at the GAR Cemetery in Miami, OK. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Bettye Barbour's name to the Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org
Published in Kansas City Star on May 22, 2020.