Beulah B. Rose Beulah Bernice (Moore) Rose, age 94, passed away peacefully in her home in Riverside, MO, on June 23rd, 2020. Beulah was born on September 7, 1925 in Rensselaer, MO. A private service will be held for the immediate family on Monday, June 29th, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at the Antioch Community Church, 4805 N.E. Antioch Road, KCMO, 64119. A life streaming of the service can be viewed at www.facebook.com/AntiochCommunityChurchKC. A Celebration of Her Life will be held following the private service and burial at 4829 N.E. Antioch Road, KCMO. All are welcome to attend. Full obituary at www.dwnwhitechapel.com.

Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Celebration of Life
JUN
29
Service
11:00 AM
Antioch Community Church
Funeral services provided by
White Chapel Funeral Home
6600 NE ANTIOCH RD
Gladstone, MO 64119
8164528419
