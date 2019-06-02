Beulah Jean Coberly Fredericks Beulah "Boots", 92, died Thursday, May 23, 2019 at her home under the care of Hospice. She was born outside on a hill, literally on a hill, on August 23, 1926 to Claude and Sarah (Taylor) Coberly in Moorhead, Iowa. Beulah graduated from high school in Moorhead and moved to the Kansas City area where she was one of the original Fred Harvey Girls and was a pioneer in the key punch operator data systems. Beulah loved racing and was a licensed lap timer for the SCCA. In 1972, she moved to Des Moines where she worked at John Deere as a data entry operator before retiring in 1987. Beulah was a member of Highland Park Christian Church and also very active in the Northside Senior Center. One of her funnest passions was participating in Volksmarches through the International Volkssport Federation. Beulah is survived by her sons, Dan, James (Tracey), Michael, and Arnold (Tara); grandchildren, Cody, Dain, Brittney, Sarah, Christopher (Simone), James (Amanda), Crystal, and Matthew; great-grandchildren, Sophia, Tyler, Anna, Donovan, Cheyenne, Justine, and Alexis; sister, Eleanor Hyde; and a host of other family and beloved friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Eddith Coberly, Madgell Coberly, Dorothy Hotchkiss, Mary Jane McGee, and Irma Nelson; brothers, Eugene and Donald Coberly; and daughter-in-law, Roberta Fredericks. Family will celebrate her colorful and cheriched life in a private scattering on her hill on her birthday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in loving memory of Beulah. Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.

