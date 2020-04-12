|
Beulah Summers Skaggs Beulah Summers Skaggs, 100, of Independence, MO passed away April 2, 2020. Beulah was a lifelong member of the Community of Christ Church. She was a volunteer at Independence Sanitarium for over 14 years and knitted 100's of lap robes for family, friends and hospital patients. Beulah enjoyed traveling, participating in seniors acting groups, Pow Wows and beadwork. She was a skilled seamstress and enjoyed working with her hands. Survivors include: daughter Judy Newlon and her husband Michael; daughter Robin Tubbesing and her husband Scott; loving grandchildren Kimberly Weinberger, Matthew Newlon, Cara Borkowski and Jennifer Tubbesing; great grandchildren Jackson and Adam Weinberger, Matthew II and Racheal Newlon and Grace Borkowski; several nieces and nephews; extended family and friends. Beulah was a kind and gentle woman that will be greatly missed. Beulah is preceded in death by her husbands Woodrow W. Summers and James G. Skaggs, as well as a daughter Darlene Dextraze. No services will be scheduled at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com. Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 12, 2020