More Obituaries for Beverly Brooks
Beverly A. Brooks Beverly A. Van Arsdale Brooks, (82), passed away 8-24-19. She was born August 2, 1937 in Louisville, Kentucky and had lived in this area since 1977. She was married to Bill L. Brooks on 6-21-57. She was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. She is survived by her husband, her five children, ten grandchildren and five great grandchildren. A private family service of entombment is planned. Condolences at: www.porterfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 28, 2019
