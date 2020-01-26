|
Beverly A. Dumler Beverly A. Dumler, formerly of Basehor KS, died January 17, 2020. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law Nancy and Chad Dumler-Montplaisir, son and daughter-in-law David and Michelle Dumler, three adored grandchildren: Natalie, Nathan, and Mitchell, sister-in-law Leanor, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Donald H. Dumler; her parents, Glenn and Edythe Layton, stepmother Elizabeth Layton, as well as her three brothers, Don, Bob, and Glenn and sister-in-law Carolyn. Born in 1936, Beverly grew up in Wellsville KS, graduating from Wellsville High School in 1954. She married Donald Dumler of Russell KS in 1956. She had a variety of careers including working in direct sales for HODA, real estate, and serving as the first Director of Community Education for the Basehor/Linwood School District. She was Director for 15 years before retiring in 1998. She was a community leader serving as president of her Beta Sigma Phi chapter, co-founder of the Basehor Chamber of Commerce, church Youth Group leader, PTA President, and Resident Council President, among others. She was a church choir member, room mother, 4H volunteer, and devoted friend Beverly was an avid sports fan, cheering on the Jayhawks, Chiefs, and Royals. She never missed a concert, play, game, or program of which her children were part. Though Beverly was recognized for her use of a scooter or wheelchair over the last 35 years, due to a diagnosis of MS, she was never defined by this condition. Her enthusiasm for her family, friends, and community, as well as her strength to overcome obstacles and spearhead numerous programs and projects to improve her community, were hallmarks of her life. Beverly's memorial will be at Shawnee Church of the Nazarene Saturday, February 1st at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution to the Beverly Dumler Memorial fund. Beverly will be buried with her husband at Leavenworth National Cemetery.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 26, 2020