Beverly Ann Bendert Mrs. Beverly Ann Bendert lived a life full of family, friends, and service to others. Less than one month from her 92nd birthday, she was called home to be with the Lord on August 10, 2020. Beverly was born on September 9, 1928, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, but soon moved to Kansas City, Missouri, where she lived the remainder of her life. Daughter of the late Clark and Lena Fowler, Beverly was their only child. She and her husband, Gordon Bendert, graduated from Ruskin High School and married in 1950. She worked for many years as a secretary for the Hickman Mills School District. Seldom would you find Beverly without a pile of library books, and her love for reading was passed on to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who enjoyed spending time with her. Dedicating 20 years as a Meals on Wheels volunteer, Beverly often brought along her grandchildren to share the importance of service to others. She was a long time member of the Ruskin Heights Baptist Church family and in her later years attended Spring Valley Baptist Church. Beverly was preceded in death by her husband in 1999. She is survived by three children, Kathy Ward (Laverne), William Bendert, and Beth VanDeVyvere (Douglas); three grandchildren, Lisa Freed, Jennifer Yaple (Steven), and Joshua VanDeVyvere (Lindsay); and six great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Erin, Molly, Logan, Theo, and Ivy. Private family services will be held. The family requests donations be made to Meals on Wheels Office, Shepherd's Center of Raytown, 5110 Westridge Circle, Raytown, MO 64133.