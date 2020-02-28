|
Beverly Ann Burke Beverly Ann Burke of KCMO, passed on Feb 23rd at the age of 88. Born in KCK on Nov 30th 1931 she lived a fulfilling life full of love and happiness. She dedicated her life to her family and nursing at Bethany Hospital where she worked until retirement. After retiring, she loved traveling with her husband to Lake of the Ozarks and Texas. Beverly is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 61 years Andy, and her daughter in law Stephanie Wells Burke. She is survived by 2 sons Barry (Susie) Burke and Eric Burke, grandkids and great grandkids. Private family services to be @ Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 28, 2020