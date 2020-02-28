Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral Home
701 North 94th Street
Kansas City, KS 66112
(913) 334-3366
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Burke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Ann Burke


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly Ann Burke Obituary
Beverly Ann Burke Beverly Ann Burke of KCMO, passed on Feb 23rd at the age of 88. Born in KCK on Nov 30th 1931 she lived a fulfilling life full of love and happiness. She dedicated her life to her family and nursing at Bethany Hospital where she worked until retirement. After retiring, she loved traveling with her husband to Lake of the Ozarks and Texas. Beverly is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 61 years Andy, and her daughter in law Stephanie Wells Burke. She is survived by 2 sons Barry (Susie) Burke and Eric Burke, grandkids and great grandkids. Private family services to be @ Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral Home
701 North 94th Street
Kansas City, KS 66112
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -