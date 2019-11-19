|
Beverly Ann (White) Cline Beverly Ann (White) Cline, 80, of Shawnee, KS., passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 with her family by her side. Visitation will be 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee. A celebration of Beverly's life will follow the visitation at 4p.m. at the funeral home. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the -Heart of America Chapter 3846 W. 75th St.; Prairie Village, KS, 66208. Beverly attended Argentine High School in Argentine, KS where she met and later married Roger A. Cline. Beverly's passions were her job and her family, especially her 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Beverly enjoyed her 45 years of working in the real estate industry. Along with her husband Roger they opened their company, Roger Cline Realtors in Shawnee, KS. After the sale of their company, Beverly continued her real estate career as a professional listing and selling agent for J.D. Reece Realtors. Later, Beverly enjoyed working as a team with her husband Roger. Beverly was a kind and loving individual to everyone. All who met her came to love her. Beverly is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Roger A. Cline; much loved mother of Connie Talmadge and husband Greg; Mona Conrad; Scott Cline and wife Kelli; Darci Sloan and husband Ryan; eleven grandchildren, Sean Cates and wife Trisha; Kristen Christopher and husband Bobby; Lindsey Gibson; Melissa Muehleisen and husband Tim; Mackenzie Hein and husband Matt; Mark Cline; Holly Matlock and husband Braxton; Jake Sloan; Brady Sloan; Jack Cline; Nash Sloan; eleven great grandchildren, Dominic Cates and wife Alycia; Olivia Christopher; Doss Gibson; Mckay Gibson; Evangeline Cates; Sloane Christopher; Isabella Cates; Vivian Gibson; Blake Christopher; Levi Matlock and Mae Muehleisen. The family wishes to thank all of those that helped care for her in her final days in particular Brookdale of Shawnee - Alzheimers and Dementia Facility and Interim Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.amosfamily.com (Arr. Amos Family Funeral Home 913-631-5566)
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 19, 2019