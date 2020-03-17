|
|
Beverly Ann Lewis Owen Beverly Ann Lewis Owen - formerly of Overland Park - Kansas passed away peacefully at her home in Alexandria, Virginia on Wednesday March 11, 2020 after a year-long battle with ALS. Beverly was born on September 1, 1938 in Russell, KS, the eldest of two children of William Rae Lewis and Helen Irene Bridges. She grew up in North Kansas City, graduating from NKCHS in 1956. She attended Ottawa University to pursue her lifelong interest in art. She married David C. Owen in 1958, moved to Overland Park where they raised their three daughters. During their 32-year marriage, the couple was active in the community, state politics and in their church. Beverly remained an active member of Leawood Baptist Church until she moved to Virginia in 2017. Beverly was a devoted mother, actively supporting the girls' interests in campfire girls, dance, softball and horses, and a committed grandmother and great-grandmother. Beverly was a talented artist. She loved the creative process and worked in several mediums eventually settling on watercolor. She was an active member and served on the board of Images Art Gallery and showed her paintings in several art shows throughout the area. After moving to Alexandria, Virginia she joined Del Ray Artisans gallery and participated in workshops and classes at the Torpedo Factory. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter Melissa Kaye Owen. She is survived by her daughters Deborah (Debbie) Wells and Elizabeth (Beth) Peters; sons-in-law Kent Wells and Justin Peters; grandchildren Trevor Wells (Allyson Wells) and Bryan Wells (Laura Schlapp), Joseph and Jackson Peters; great granddaughters Elena and Madelyn Wells; and by David C. Owen who married Laura E. Owen in 1993. A private burial will be held at Johnson County Memorial Gardens. Due to current circumstances, a memorial will be held in Overland Park at a later date.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 17, 2020