Beverly Ann Rinehart Riccardi Beverly Ann Rinehart Riccardi passed away at her home in Leawood KS surrounded by her family on April 19, 2020. She, and her twin sister Betty Lou, were born in Independence MO on August 3, 1936; daughters of Charles and Evelyn Mae Paris Rinehart. Beverly married the late James Riccardi II in 1959, who passed in 1999, and is survived by their three sons, James, Gerald, and Daniel, and Daniel's wife Elmarie. Beverly graduated from William Chrisman High School and earned a degree in nursing from Avila University Kansas City MO. As a young mother, Beverly became interested in horseback riding taking lessons with her friends at Somerset Stables in Olathe KS. She soon introduced her children to the sport and became a well-known and very active sponsor, public relations spokesperson and generous philanthropist for horse-related activities in the region. She strongly believed in the importance of showcasing young riders' horsemanship and knowledge of the sport, and she became one of the longest standing sponsors and volunteers of the Mission Valley Pony Club (MVPC). Through her efforts, young riders participated for the first time in the annual American Royal Parade in 1979 and continued to do so for many years. Beverly compiled the history of the MVPC from 1956 to present which is on display at the American Royal Ambassador's Room. Through her endeavors, as curator of the museum, Carol Durand the first woman who won a place on the US Equestrian Team in the 1952 Olympics and one of the MVPC founders, is honored at the museum. Beverly was also active as Governor of the American Royal, and organizer of the Concert of Champions as well as a member of the Saddle and Sirloin Club. She realized the importance of training grounds for future MVPC members, allowing them to excel in combined training, show jumping and dressage, and therefore helped to form the liaison with Longview Horse Park. She served on the Board of Directors for Longview Horse Park from 1980 until her retirement. See McGilley State Line Chapel for details about the burial service 816-942-6180. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in her memory to Mission Valley Pony Club (https://missionvalley.ponyclub.org/about/).
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 28, 2020