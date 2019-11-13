Kansas City Star Obituaries
Beverly Cavaliere
Beverly Cavaliere


1940 - 2019
Beverly Cavaliere Obituary
Beverly Cavaliere Beverly Cavaliere, 79, passed away November 11, 2019. Visitation will be 10 a.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 14, at St. Gabriel Archangel Catholic Church 4737 N. Cleveland Ave., Kansas City, MO 64117. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Beverly was born October 20, 1940, in Lewistown, PA. She enjoyed working at Cascone's Restaurant on North Oak. Her grandchildren were her whole world. Beverly was preceded in death by her son, Michael Cavaliere; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Armando and Mary (Sorrentino) Cavaliere. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Paul Cavaliere; daughter and son-in-law, Maria and Joseph Giglio; daughter-in-law, Connie Cavaliere-Webb and husband Jeff; grandchildren, Kristen Cavaliere, Alec Giglio and wife Jessica, Meghan Webb, Michaela Giglio; sister, Brenda Opsitnick; aunt, Mary Sorrentino; many other family and friends; and her cat Rosie. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 13, 2019
