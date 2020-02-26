Kansas City Star Obituaries
Park Lawn Funeral Home
8251 Hillcrest Road
Kansas City, MO 64138
(816) 523-1234
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Park Lawn Funeral Home
8251 Hillcrest Road
Kansas City, MO 64138
Graveside service
Following Services
Green Lawn Cemetery
Beverly D. Wholf


1937 - 2020
Beverly D. Wholf Obituary
Beverly D. Wholf Long time Kansas City area resident and business leader, Beverly D. (Gardner) Wholf, age 82, died peacefully Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in Sedalia, Missouri.Born, March 14, 1937 in Omaha, Nebraska, Beverly was the daughter of Kansas City native Everett L. Gardner and Vera D. (Wakefield) Gardner. She graduated from Raytown High School in 1955, briefly attended Kansas University and was employed by TWA in Kansas City prior to her marriage to Emmett C. Wholf, Jr. on October 12, 1956. Beverly was co-founder and owner of the Real Estate Sales and Residential building firm E. C. Wholf & Associates, and was the founding Broker & Vice President of North American Realtors in Lee's Summit, Missouri. Her recognitions include President of the Greater Kansas City MLS 1980, President Lee's Summit Board of Realtors 1981 and Director Kansas City Board of Realtors 1984. She retired from business activities in 1992. Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and granddaughter Madison R. Wholf. Survivors include sons Gordon, Stuart and Alan; sister Minnie B. Molenda; brothers Everett L. Jr. "Butch" Gardner and Robert D. Gardner of Sedalia, Missouri; granddaughter Jessica (Wholf) Bahl; and great grandchildren Tanner and Jenna Shipley. A celebration of her life will be held for family and friends from 12:30-2:30PM, Saturday, February 29 at Park Lawn South Chapel, 8251 Hillcrest Rd., immediately followed by graveside services at Green Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 26, 2020
