Beverly Dockhorn Beverly Wilke Dockhorn peacefully passed from this life and ascended into her Savior's loving arms on her 83rd birthday, December 7, 2019, at Claridge Court in Prairie Village, KS. Beverly was born on December 7, 1936, in El Dorado, KS, the daughter of Clarence and Pearl (Byrd) Wilke. After graduating from El Dorado High School in 1954, she went on to graduate from Washburn University, where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Dr. Robert Dockhorn, as well as three children, David Wilke Dockhorn of Parkville, MO; Douglas Robert Dockhorn (Stephanie) of Leawood, KS; and Deborah Ann Hisle (Kris) of Leawood, KS. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Taylor Andrew Dockhorn (Molly), Alexandra Nicole Dockhorn, Natalie Lynn Dockhorn, Grace Ann Dockhorn, Kennedy Paige Dockhorn, Samuel David Dockhorn, Diana Marian Hisle, and Charles Robert Hisle. Other survivors include Beverly's brother, Bishop Richard Wilke of Winfield, KS, as well as nephews Stephen Wilke and Paul Wilke and nieces Susan Fuquay and Sarah Wilke. She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Diana Jane Dockhorn, and her sister-in-law, Julia Wilke. Beverly's life was devoted to her beloved family and friends, and guided by her everlasting faith in God. She was a longtime member of St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church in Mission, KS, and she served on its Altar Guild. Beverly was active in many organizations, serving as a past president of the Kansas City Symphony League, Kappa Alpha Theta Alumni Association (Kansas City chapter), as well as a board member and longtime supporter of the Barstow School, which all of her children and grandchildren have attended. She was also a founding member of Children's TLC, a 50-year member of PEO, and president of the American College of Allergy and Immunology Women's Guild. She and Bob loved exploring the world both during his career and in retirement, traveling extensively in Europe, Canada, and Mexico. They especially loved cruising through Europe, Alaska and the Caribbean. Favorite destinations included Sanibel Island, FL, and Palm Desert, CA, where they hosted many family vacations and enjoyed quiet moments alone together. Beverly had a smile that guaranteed she never met a stranger. Her bountiful heart ensured that her friends felt like family, and that family felt like no one was more precious. She had a mischievous sense of humor that turned any gathering into a party, and a warmth that made all feel at home. She loved bridge, margaritas, the symphony, Reba, and making sure no dinner guest ever left hungry. To her children, she was a best friend, confidant, and cheerleader. To her husband, she was the greatest gift of love. The family wishes to extend their boundless gratitude to each of her caregivers and the staff at Claridge Court for their selfless support. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 15, between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. at Overland Park Funeral Chapel located at 8201 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66204. The funeral will take place on Monday, December 16, at 10 a.m. at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church located at 6630 Nall Ave., Mission, KS 66202. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church or Saint Luke's Mid America Heart Institute. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.overlandparkchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 11, 2019