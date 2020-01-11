|
|
Beverly Lucille Glines Our Beverly left her earthly body and went home to be with her Lord and Savior on December 23, 2019, a month shy of her 88th birthday. This leaves me with the privilege of writing this notice to the people that knew and loved her. The world may have other awesome women in it but none will ever hold a candle to our beautiful, Beverly Lucille Glines. Beverly Lucille Glines was born January 22nd, 1932 in Independence, MO. A mass (service),officiated by Father Karl, will be held to honor Beverly at St. Jude Catholic Church located on 4700 Palmetto Road, Benton, LA at 1:00p.m. on January 15, 2020. She will be laid to rest in the Trellis Garden at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Hill Crest Memorial Park. You may offer condolences to the family by visiting www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 11, 2020