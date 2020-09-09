Beverly Gould Spencer Beverly Gould Spencer, age 88, of Kansas City, Mo, passed away of complications due to Covid-19 on September 4, 2020. Beverly was born March 25, 1932 in Kansas City to Rowland and Genevieve (Painter) Gould. She married Al Spencer on February 2, 1951. Al preceded her in death after 68 years of marriage. A lifelong resident of Kansas City, Bev graduated from Westport High School and also attended the University of Central Missouri. Bev enjoyed her time working with children and educators, but her life revolved around caring for family and friends. She and Al loved taking grandchildren on trips and having their daughters and extended family close. During retirement, Al and Bev traveled extensively and wintered in Texas for 20 years. Bev and Al were members of the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in the Northland for more than 40 years. Their church family was very important to them. Bev leaves behind two daughters, Julie Scott (Tom) and Carolyn Davis (Russ). She also leaves five grandchildren: Lauren Scott, Christine Lepp (Scott), Whitney Heinze (Daniel), Spencer Overfelt, and Cassandra Turner (Josh), as well as three great grandchildren with one arriving in 2021. Other survivors include son-in-law Duane Baresel, sister-in-law Marilyn Spencer, cousin Tad Gould, her beloved nieces and nephews, and AFS daughter Souad Saqi of Morocco. Besides her husband, Beverly was also preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Cheryl Baresel, and her niece, Marilyn Elizabeth. Due to the pandemic, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Church of the Good Shepherd, 4947 NE Chouteau Drive, Kansas City, MO 64119. Beverly's family would like to thank everyone at Wexford Place Senior Living for all the loving care they provided Mom and Dad. Please wear a mask and stay safe!