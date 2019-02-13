Beverly J. Cacioppo Beverly Joyce Cacioppo, 78, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2019. Visitation will be 9 a.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 16, at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 6415 NE Antioch Rd., Gladstone, MO 64119. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Beverly was born May 14, 1940, in Laredo, MO, to the late Earnest and Gladys Sherrow. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Anthony Cacioppo Sr., in 2010. Beverly loved working around the house. She was a dynamo and her energy seemed endless. She worked for her son at 12th Street Tire for over 30 years after more than 20+ years at Macy's Hair Salon at many positions. Beverly devoted herself to her family and was always there for her kids. She was selfless, always doing whatever she could for her friends and family. Beverly is survived by her son, Joseph; her daughter, Beverly (Leonard); her sisters, Gladys and Janice; and her brother Pete. The family gives special thanks to Barbara and Jim Lightly for all their love and support over the last year. Pallbearers: Sam, Phil, Nate, Jim, and Lance Persell, and Tom Watson. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com



