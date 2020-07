Or Copy this URL to Share

Beverly J. Gicinto Beverly J. Gicinto, 78, of Kansas City, MO passed away July 28, 2020. Visitation on Sat Aug 1 from 11-1:00 with a Mass following at 1:00 at St. Charles Borromeo Parish. In care of White Chapel Funeral Home.



