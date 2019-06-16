Kansas City Star Obituaries
Park Lawn Funeral Home
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
East Gate Christian Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
East Gate Christian Church
Beverly J. Viter Beverly Jean Viter, 84, of Independence, MO, passed away on June 8, 2019. Visitation will be from 1-2 pm Wednesday, June 19th at East Gate Christian Church, 4010 S River Blvd, Independence, MO 64055. Funeral service will be immediately following at 2pm. Burial will follow at Mt. Washington Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to East Gate Christian Church. Beverly, who went by Jean, was born on March 7, 1935 in Kansas City, MO to Marvin J McCormick and Irene E Barr. She was preceded in death by her 2 brothers, William and Robert O'Halloran. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Richard Viter, 92, her daughters Theresa Vaughn and Jennifer Hogan, granddaughter Lindsey Minnick and first great grandson, McCrae Minnick. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God will be a cherished memory and an inspiration to everyone that knew her. To find out more about Jean's life please go to parklawnfunerals.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 16, 2019
