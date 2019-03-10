Kansas City Star Obituaries
Beverly Jean (Berry) Williams-Braxton

Beverly Jean (Berry) Williams-Braxton Obituary
Beverly Jean (Berry) Williams-Braxton 11-27-42 - 2-20-19 Entered into eternal rest on Wednesday February 20, 2019. She is proceeded in death by a brother Clarence Douglass Berry Jr.; a sister Brenda Joyce Berry Clark and a daughter Cheryl Lynn Robinson Morton. She is survived by her husband Jeffrey H. Braxton; daughter Alice V. Williams; son Marcus F Williams; three grandchildren; Ava L. Williams, Elise B. Williams, and Andrew C. Williams; sister, Rita M. Marshall; two brothers; Bertelle R. Berry and Brent A. Berry; and a host of other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at Antioch Baptist Church, 9107 Pine View Lane, Clinton, MD on Friday, March 8 th from 10:00AM until of service 11:00AM. Interment is private. Please visit the site below for more information www.stewartfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 10, 2019
