Beverly Lorraine Miller Beverly Lorraine Miller, 88, passed away at her home after a courageous battle with cancer, on August 20, 2020. Beverly was born on August 18, 1932 in Grain Valley Missouri, to Noel and Lorraine Wilkinson. During WWII, she moved with her family to Richland, Washington, where her father worked at an ammunition plant. Following the war, Beverly and her family relocated to Deadwood, South Dakota, where she graduated High School in 1950. After graduation she moved to Kansas City, MO, where she married her husband Larry Miller in 1952. During her career, she worked at several different administrative positions, including Thomas Construction and Rich-Con Steel. After retiring, Beverly worked part time for a friend at KC Dental. She was a longtime faithful member of the Church of God International. She loved life, loved to travel, played the piano, and was an avid scrabble player. Beverly was a dear and compassionate friend to everyone and she will be dearly missed. She is survived by her daughter Stephanie Dumolt (Mark); sisters, Barbara Wilkinson (Springfield, MO), Judith Slavens (Springfield, MO), Connie Christy (Olympia, Washington) and Sharon Armstrong (Guy) (Tahlequah, OK); a beloved granddaughter Ashley Dumolt (Los Angeles, CA); grandson Zachary Miller (Idaho) and nieces and nephews, including a dear niece Reta Gae Griffin (Billy) (Springfield, MO). She was preceded in death by her husband Larry Miller; her son Steve; brother Jere Wilkinson and her parents Noel and Lorraine Wilkinson. A visitation will be held from 1-2:00pm on Tuesday, August 25, with a service following at 2:00pm, both at Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave. in Independence. MO. She will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery in Kansas City, MO. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, City Union Mission, the School of the Ozarks, or a hospice of choice.