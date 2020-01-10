|
Beverly Muirhead Brown Beverly Joan Muirhead Brown was born in Omaha, Nebraska on July 26, 1927 to Milton and Margaret Noss Muirhead and died in Kansas City surrounded by her family at the age of 92 on January 4. Beverly moved to Kansas City from Omaha her senior year where she attended Paseo High School. She went on to earn her bachelor's degree in speech therapy from Central Missouri State University and then worked for the Kansas City School District as a speech therapist for over 20 years. Beverly married Jack C. Brown in 1951 and together they had three children. Widowed at 35, Beverly raised the children, worked full time, and cared for her own and Jack's elderly parents. She was a devoted member of the Village Presbyterian Church since 1961, a member of Delta Kappa Gamma and P.E.O. Missouri Chapter DR. To those who knew Beverly they would say that she was a fiercely independent and strong woman who rose to the challenges life placed in front of her. Beverly was a good mother, friend and grandmother. She is survived by her sister, Patricia Swanson, children Nancy Johnson (Kenneth), William Brown (Kim), David Brown (Amy), grandchildren Benjamin Brown (McKenzie), Jeremiah Brown, Colin Johnson, Kirsten Johnson, and Sara Brown. A memorial service will be held in the Village Presbyterian Church Chapel on January 11, 2020 at 1:00pm with a reception to follow. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the Village Presbyterian Church or Kansas City Hospice House.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 10, 2020