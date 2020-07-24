Beverly Mullarky Beverly A. Mullarky, passed away on July 21st, 2020. A graveside service will be at Corinth Cemetery on Saturday, July 25th, 2020 at 1 pm. Beverly was born on May 10th, 1930 in Iola, KS. She was a school teacher, having received her degree from Kansas State University. Belinder Elementary was her home for teaching for 27 years. She was happily married to William "Bill" Mullarky for 65 years, and together they had 3 sons. She is survived by her husband, her sons; Dan, Tim and Matt (Kathi), grandsons; Ryan, Conor and Lucas. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com