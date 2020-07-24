1/
Beverly Mullarky
1930 - 2020
{ "" }
Beverly Mullarky Beverly A. Mullarky, passed away on July 21st, 2020. A graveside service will be at Corinth Cemetery on Saturday, July 25th, 2020 at 1 pm. Beverly was born on May 10th, 1930 in Iola, KS. She was a school teacher, having received her degree from Kansas State University. Belinder Elementary was her home for teaching for 27 years. She was happily married to William "Bill" Mullarky for 65 years, and together they had 3 sons. She is survived by her husband, her sons; Dan, Tim and Matt (Kathi), grandsons; Ryan, Conor and Lucas. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com

Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Corinth Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
July 24, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Linda Harrison Gracia
Family
July 24, 2020
What can I say except Mrs. Mullarky was as good as it gets! She and Mr. Mullarky have been in my life for 50 plus years and I am so grateful to have known her. I can't count the number of times I drove by the house on 82nd Tr. and saw Mr. or Mrs. outside and an hour later I was finally leaving!! I love all you Mullarky's. Thanks for sharing her with all of us.
David Dozier
July 24, 2020
I always felt like Beverly treated me as one of her sons on each of our ski trip visits. Anita and I adored her. She will be missed
Anita and Rick Nunez
Friend
July 24, 2020
July 24, 2020
I will miss your sweet smiling face. I’ll always remember you wearing high heels and having wonderful parties for your family and friends.
Mary Bombeck
Friend
July 24, 2020
