What can I say except Mrs. Mullarky was as good as it gets! She and Mr. Mullarky have been in my life for 50 plus years and I am so grateful to have known her. I can't count the number of times I drove by the house on 82nd Tr. and saw Mr. or Mrs. outside and an hour later I was finally leaving!! I love all you Mullarky's. Thanks for sharing her with all of us.

David Dozier