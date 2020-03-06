Kansas City Star Obituaries
Reser Funeral Home
101 W. Main St.
Warsaw, MO 65355
(660)438-5151
Beverly Kreisel-Hogan
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
Visitation
Following Services
St. Ann's Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
Warsaw, IL
Beverly S. Kreisel-Hogan

Beverly S. Kreisel-Hogan Beverly S. Kreisel-Hogan, age 72, of Warsaw, MO, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Carnegie Village Rehab Center in Belton, MO. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Warsaw, MO with burial to follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, near Warsaw. A rosary will be said at 5:00 P.M., Friday with visitation to follow until 7 P.M. at St. Ann's Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Reser Funeral Home, Warsaw, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 6, 2020
