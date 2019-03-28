Kansas City Star Obituaries
Beverly Jean (Coleman) Turner Beverly Turner, age 91, died Mar. 25, 2019 in Cabot, AR., Visitation 10-11am Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 at Alden-Harrington Funeral Home, Graveside Funeral 11:30am at the Edwardsville Cemetery. Beverly was born in Linwood, KS., on Sept. 6, 1927 to Bill and Lillian Coleman. She graduated from Bonner Springs High School. Beverly married Richard Turner of Bonner Springs, KS., June 21,1946. Beverly had worked as a bookkeeper for several different employers while moving around the country with Richard, while he pursued a management career with Missouri Pacific Railroad. She was a devoted Wife, loving Mother and Grandmother. She loved gardening, bowling with her women's traveling league, many organized bus tours and later in life riding the bus to Kansas City and Tunica, Mississippi to the Casinos. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard in 1981, her parents and two brothers Billy and Terry Coleman. She is survived by her children; R. Steve Turner (Patty) of Adrian, MO., Joyce Smith (Gary) of Cabot, AR. Sister Wanda Sue (Coleman) Myers (Harold) of Baldwin City, KS., 5 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 12 great great grandchildren.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 28, 2019
