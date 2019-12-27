|
Bill D. Rincker Bill D. Rincker, 95, of Kansas City, MO, passed away December 24, 2019. He was born in Goshen County, WY, on October 14, 1924. Bill was an Army Air Corps B-17 crewmember late in WW II and worked for Farmland Industries (CO-OP) from 1947 to 1986. He was a member of the Liberty Christian Church and in his later years enjoyed woodworking and volunteering. Bill married Linda Schneider in Torrington, WY, on October 26, l947. Bill is survived by his daughter, Willyne Dickey (Paul) of Omaha, NE; sons, Gregory (Nikki) of Wichita, KS and Bradley of Gladstone, MO; grandchildren, Kristin Ansari, Matthew Dickey, Katie Woolery, Andrea Kalthoff and Noah Rowell; numerous great and great-great grandchildren; brother, Everett (Lola) of Chadron, NE; and sister-in-law, Roberta of Prosser, WA. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Linda; son, Douglas; parents, John C. and E. Clare Rincker; brother, Clarence; and daughter-in-law, Ann. A funeral service celebrating Bill's life will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Liberty Christian Church, Liberty, MO, with visitation at 1:30 p.m. and services at 2:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Glenridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Liberty Hospital TreeHouse. You may share a message with the family or sign an on-line guest book at www.parklawnfunerals.com Arr.: Park Lawn Northland Chapel, (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 27, 2019