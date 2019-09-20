Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Funeral Home
8535 Monrovia
Lenexa, KS 66215
(913) 438-6444
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Porter Funeral Home
8535 Monrovia
Lenexa, KS 66215
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
11300 W. 103rd
Overland Park, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bill Caster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill G. Caster


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bill G. Caster Obituary
Bill G. Caster Bill G. Caster, 86, of Overland Park, KS, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019. A Funeral Mass will be 10:00 AM Saturday, September 21, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 11300 W. 103rd, Overland Park, KS 66214. Entombment will be in the Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum in Lenexa, KS. The family will receive friends at the Porter Funeral Home from 5-7 pm on Friday, with a rosary prayed at 4:45. 8535 Monrovia Street, Lenexa, KS 66215. Bill was born July 17, 1933, in Kansas City, KS. He attended high school in Warrensburg, MO, and then went on to graduate from Southwest Baptist College. After college, he served in the US Army during the Korean War. Bill started his photography career with Bremson Photo Industries, serving as VP of sales, and later as co-owner. Bill also worked with CDF, a film processing lab based in Oklahoma. And for the past 45 years, Bill owned and operated Scholastic Photography, with business in Kansas City, Omaha, and North Missouri. Bill was also a member of the School Photographers Association. Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years Kathryn Jo Ann Caster in 2004. Bill is survived by his children; Cathe Messick, Colleen and John Dodd, Caryn and Rick Cato, Craig and Caprice Caster, brother John and Marjorie Caster. Bill enjoyed his family, including his 6 grandchildren; Jennifer McNickle and her husband Dan, Brian Messick, Kyle Dodd and his wife Sarah, Kelcey McCauley and her husband Matt, Mallory Cato, Shelly Cato. Bill also had 6 great grandchildren Bennett, Jackson, Owen, Oliver, Maeve, and Meara. (Condolences expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: (913) 438-6444)
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bill's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now