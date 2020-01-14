|
Bill G. Pitts 1932-2020 Bill G. Pitts, age 87, of Kansas City, MO, passed away on January 8, 2020. Bill was born July 7, 1932 in Preston, MO to Lonnie and Evelyn Pitts. While in high school, Bill met the love of his life, Ida Mead, and they were married on June 14, 1952. Ida and Bill were happily married for more than 67 years. Bill graduated from Buffalo High School and St. Louis College of Pharmacy. He owned and operated the three McDaniel's Pharmacy stores in the Kansas City area. Bill was a member of the Belton-Grandview Masonic Lodge #450, Ararat Shrine, and the Royal Order of Jesters. He is preceded in death by his wife, Ida; parents; and a brother, Lee. Bill is survived by his sons David Pitts and Steven Pitts; granddaughter Meghan Pitts; a brother, Michael Pitts; and nieces and nephews. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am, Thursday, January 16th with Funeral Service following at 11:00 am, at Bill's long-time church, Leawood Baptist Church, 8200 State Line Road, Leawood, KS 66206. Burial will be at 1:00 pm, Friday, January 17th, at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Buffalo, MO. Flowers will be welcome. Memorial contributions may be made to Leawood Baptist Church. Condolences may be expressed, and photos viewed, at www.MuehlebachChapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 14, 2020