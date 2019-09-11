|
Bill Hayes 3-2-29 to 9-8-19 On Sept 8th Bill Hayes loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at age 90. Bill was born in Joplin. He worked in the silver mines in Mullen Idaho before retiring from Fairbanks and Morse in Kansas City. He built his own home in Olathe. He married the love of his life at age 16 in 1945. They raised a son Billy and two daughters Joyce and. Crystal. Bill loved to fish and listen to old school country music. He was known for his kind and passionate heart and for being a jokester. He is survived by his wife Raydeane, his daughter Crystal, sister, Jeanette, daughter-in-law Sharon, 4 grandkids, 17 great grandkids and 12 great great grandkids. Funeral services will be held on Sat. Sept. 14th at First Christian Church. Visitation will start at 1 with the funeral to begin at 2. Flowers and donations can be sent to 200 E Loula St. Olathe KS 66061.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 11, 2019