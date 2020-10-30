Bill L. Lawrence

July 28, 1959 - October 6, 2020

Versailles, Missouri - Bill "Dollar" L. Lawrence of Versailles, Missouri passed away on Oct. 6, 2020 at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach Missouri. Bill served proudly in the Navy at the rank of SA. Bill loved living near The Lake of the Ozarks. He enjoyed laughing with friends and family. He was always there to help and would give you the shirt off of his back. He was a loved brother and uncle and had many special people in his life. He was truly a one of a kind person. His burial services will be held on a private property near his place of residence on November 7, 2020 at 1 PM. If you would like to attend, please contact the family.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store