Bill L. Wiggs Sr. 76, passed away May 27, 2020. Service: Lee's Summit First Assembly 425 SW Oldham Pkwy, Lee's Summit, June 1, Visitation: 10:00AM. Interment: Oak Ridge Memory Gardens, Independence, MO 64056



