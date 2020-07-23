1/
Bill McAdam
Bill McAdam Bill McAdam, age 89, of Moran, Kansas passed away July 21, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. Funeral services for Bill will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. Burial will follow in the Moran Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 5:00 PM - 7:30 PM Friday evening at the funeral home. Memorials in honor of Bill are suggested to Wings of Warriors - Iola or Shiner's Transportation Fund and may be left with the funeral home. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.feuerbornfuneral.com

Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
05:00 - 07:30 PM
Feuerborn Family Funeral Service
JUL
25
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Feuerborn Family Funeral Service
