Bill McAdam Bill McAdam, age 89, of Moran, Kansas passed away July 21, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. Funeral services for Bill will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. Burial will follow in the Moran Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 5:00 PM - 7:30 PM Friday evening at the funeral home. Memorials in honor of Bill are suggested to Wings of Warriors - Iola or Shiner's Transportation Fund and may be left with the funeral home. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.feuerbornfuneral.com