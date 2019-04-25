Bill Norris Bill Norris (given name Richard W. Norris), age 78, passed away on April 21, 2019 at his home. Services will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1700 Westport Road, KCMO, on Friday, April 26th at 11am. A private inurnment will be held at Olathe Memorial Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church or to the . Bill was born in KCMO on June 24, 1941. When he was 18 months old, his father passed away and his family moved to Ellsworth, Kansas. As a young boy (and beyond) he dreamed of a cowboy's life, and loved all Westerns. Bill was a natural athlete, and in high school he lettered in football, basketball, tennis and track. He remained active in Ellsworth Bearcat sports until he graduated in 1959. Bill moved back to KCMO to work as a phone company lineman. He later installed communication systems for numerous companies and organizations. He remained with Southwestern Bell/AT&T/Lucent until he retired early with 30 years of service. He then worked independently as a contracted systems technician for a number of years before retiring. The last several decades of his life he resided in Olathe, Kansas. Bill loved all sports, and was a devoted fan of the KC Chiefs, KC Royals, and all Big 12 sports. "Big Ole Bill" was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother, cousin, friend and neighbor. Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Carmen; his sister, Joan Russell; his daughter, Valorie; his grandchildren, Levi and Simone; and many treasured sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Hazel, his son, Tim, and his brother, Don. All who attend services are invited (but not required) to dress comfortably in their favorite Chiefs, Royals or Big 12 clothing in memory of Bill's favorite sports teams.

