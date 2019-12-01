|
Bill R. Spencer Bill R. Spencer of Lenexa, KS died November 24, 2019 in Lenexa, KS. He was born November 4, 1932, in Eldon, MO and graduated from Chanute High School in Chanute, KS. After graduating from Chanute Jr. College, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving aboard the USS Waccamaw and USS Wyandot during the Korean Conflict. After an honorable discharge, he enrolled at Pittsburg State University, earning B.S. and M.S. degrees in Education. Bill married Iris Barsby in Chanute in 1956. They lived in Parsons, Overland Park, and Manhattan, KS where he served as a school administrator. Bill received his Ed.D from the University of Kansas and served as President of Allen County, Highland, and Kansas City, KS Community Colleges. He was a member of Village Presbyterian Church, Prairie Village, KS. He served on the boards of various community organizations over the years and was an avid tennis player well into his seventies. Having played basketball throughout high school and junior college, Bill also enjoyed attending KU basketball games. Surviving are his wife, Iris, and daughters Anne Atkinson (Rob) of Lenexa, KS and Susan Catt (Doug) of Shawnee, KS and grandchildren Megan Miller, Caroline Atkinson, David Catt and Michael Catt. With deepest gratitude and appreciation, Bill's family would like to thank his caregivers at Lakeview Village Care Center. Memorial services will be held Friday December 6 at 2:00 p.m. in the sanctuary at Village Presbyterian Church in Prairie Village, KS, 6641 Mission Rd. A reception at the church will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials to the Parkinson's Foundation or Village Presbyterian Church.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 1, 2019