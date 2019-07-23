Bill Trabon "Uncle Bill" passed away at his home Saturday. He was born in 1937 in Kansas City, KS. After 36 years as a mail carrier, Bill retired and was able to enjoy fishing and spending time with family and friends. Bill never married, and those outside of his orbit would say he had no children. However, Uncle Bill cared for his nieces and nephews as though they were his children, and they enjoyed the many benefits of having an extra 'parent'. Bill was preceded in death by nephew Tom Mercer, and is survived by his sister, Loretta Mercer (Dan), niece Debbie Loyd (Randy), and nephew Dan Mercer (Anne). Also surviving are great-nephews Joe Loyd (Caryn), Billy Mercer (Brooke), Peter Mercer (Maddie), Thomas Mercer (Kelsey), and great-niece Maureen Edmonds (John). Visitation is Wednesday, July 24, from 5-7pm at Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee. A funeral service is scheduled for Thursday, July 25, at 1:00 pm also at Amos'. Memorial contributions may be made to Great Plains SPCA.

Published in Kansas City Star on July 23, 2019