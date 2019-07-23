Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
Resources
More Obituaries for Bill Trabon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill Trabon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bill Trabon Obituary
Bill Trabon "Uncle Bill" passed away at his home Saturday. He was born in 1937 in Kansas City, KS. After 36 years as a mail carrier, Bill retired and was able to enjoy fishing and spending time with family and friends. Bill never married, and those outside of his orbit would say he had no children. However, Uncle Bill cared for his nieces and nephews as though they were his children, and they enjoyed the many benefits of having an extra 'parent'. Bill was preceded in death by nephew Tom Mercer, and is survived by his sister, Loretta Mercer (Dan), niece Debbie Loyd (Randy), and nephew Dan Mercer (Anne). Also surviving are great-nephews Joe Loyd (Caryn), Billy Mercer (Brooke), Peter Mercer (Maddie), Thomas Mercer (Kelsey), and great-niece Maureen Edmonds (John). Visitation is Wednesday, July 24, from 5-7pm at Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee. A funeral service is scheduled for Thursday, July 25, at 1:00 pm also at Amos'. Memorial contributions may be made to Great Plains SPCA.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Amos Family Funeral Home
Download Now