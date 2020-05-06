Reverend Dr. Bill Virgin Reverend Dr. Bill Virgin died unexpectedly in Lee's Summit Missouri on Wednesday April 29th, 2020 at the age of 60. Bill is survived by wife, Laurie Virgin and daughters, Abigail Jordan (Terry), Joy Gonzalez (Elliott, Felix , Max), Aimee Snyder (Billy, Everleigh) and Lindsay Virgin. He is preceded in death by fathers, Billy Virgin and Charles Spence and mother, Barbara Virgin Spence. Bill was born on October 11, 1960 in Jamestown, North Dakota to Billy and Barbara Virgin. After a short time at Boise State University, Bill attended Christ For the Nations Institute and graduated with an Associate of Arts degree in Practical Theology. He received his Bachelors degree from Southwestern Assemblies of God University and Masters and Doctorate degrees in Theology from Jacksonville Theological Seminary in Jacksonville, Florida. Bill married the love of his life, Laurie Bonner, in 1982. Bill served as a pastor leading him to live in Chicago, Dallas and Lee's Summit, where he ministered at Christian Fellowship Church, Church on The RockRockwell and Church on the Rock South, and finally Life Christian Center Church. In Lieu of Flowers a memorial fund has been set up in his honor. Checks may be mailed and made payable to: Life Christian Center Church, 1650 E Langsford Rd Lee's Summit, MO, 64063 Please include "Bill Virgin Memorial" in memo. Online giving option: https://www.gofundme.com/f/pbv-memorialin-support-of-laurie-virgin?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=sms&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit, MO
Published in Kansas City Star on May 6, 2020.