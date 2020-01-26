|
Billie D. Hill Billie D. Hill, 85, of Liberty, MO passed away on January 20, 2020. Bill was born on July 30, 1934 in New York Township, MO to Drexel and Hazel (Frazier) Hill. After graduating high school, he moved to Warrensburg, MO to attend the University of Central Missouri. From there, he enlisted in the Army where he served for two years. On February 4, 1956 he married the love of his life, Roberta "Berk" Roberts and from this marriage they had two children. Bill worked as a milkman delivering dairy products for over 40 years. Bill was an avid sports fan, playing baseball and basketball in his youth. He later learned to ballroom dance and enjoyed watching his favorite teams, the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals. He and his family took many camping trips and spent time hiking on the family farm. Bill was always very social and outgoing, making friends everywhere he went. He particularly liked meeting up with his group of friends at McDonalds every morning for their morning coffee. Bill is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Donald Hill. He will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by his wife of nearly 64 years, Berk; children, Evan Hill and Kari (Jeff) Craun; grandchildren, Zoey and Natalie Craun; brother, Ronald Hill; nieces and nephews; friends and neighbors; and his beloved dog, Fannie. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cardiac Rehab Unit at Liberty Hospital via this site: https://libertyhospitalfoundation.org/gratefulpatient/.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 26, 2020