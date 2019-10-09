Kansas City Star Obituaries
Billie J. Hayes


1931 - 2019
Billie J. Hayes Obituary
Billie J. Hayes Billie Jean Hayes, 87, passed away peacefully at home on October 5, 2019. Billie was born to Harry and Helen Bates on December 7, 1931 in Kansas City, MO. She was married to Vernie Hayes for 62 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Vernie, siblings Daisy Shull, Harry "Bud" Bates, Earl Bates and daughter in law Connie Hayes. She is survived by her children: Carol Hayes, Becky Wells (Clayton), Martha Evinger (Allen), John Hayes (Tasha); grandchildren: John Hayes, Allen Evinger (Erin), Bridget Evinger, Alexandra Perry (Brandon), Ayden and Cale Sackewitz; and great grandchildren: Evan, Brady and Preston Hayes, and Bailey Hoyt. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Good Shepherd Hospice for their wonderful care. Donations may be made to . Visitation will be 1:30PM, with services at 2:30PM, Friday, October 11 at Park Lawn, 8251 Hillcrest Rd.; burial in Green Lawn Cemetery. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 9, 2019
