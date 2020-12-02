Billie Joe McGaugh
March 16, 1934 - November 28, 2020
Kansas City Northland, Missouri - Billie Joe McGaugh, 86, of the Kansas City Northland, passed away November 28, 2020, at North Kansas City Hospital.
Bill was born March 16, 1934, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the youngest of three children of Harvey and Lillie (Sullivan) McGaugh. He was united in marriage to Corbetta "Sally" Gaskins on June 14, 1953. Along with his parents, Bill was preceded in death by an infant son, John; and sisters, Robbie Dean Owens and Bonnie Caldwell.
Bill's career spanned many years as a dock worker and Teamster, and most recently worked in highway maintenance for MoDOT before he retired. He was a member of LifeBridge Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Corbetta "Sally" McGaugh; children, Debra Veverka (Kenneth), Tina Heldman (Andrew), Gary McGaugh and Jim McGaugh (Pam); seven grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. He also leaves a brother-in-law, Bob Caldwell, as well nephews and families, other family members and friends.
Private services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to LifeBridge Church, 3710 N. Holmes, Kansas City, MO 64116.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com
. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.