Billie Marie Chisam Billie Marie Chisam, 78, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Liberty Hospital. Billie was born March 5, 1942, in Libertry, MO to John and Mary (Tyler) Keller. She went to school in North Kansas City. Billie worked at TWA, Vocational Services, Hallmark Cards, and also as a cook at a local restaurant. In her free time, she enjoyed playing cards. Her favorite card game was Kings in a Corner. She also spent much of her free time playing bingo while socializing with her friends. Billie is preceded in death by her parents, and also her sister, Sue Hazen. She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda (Byron) Burton of Lawson, MO, her son, Eric (Sandy) Chisam of Kearney, MO. Two brothers; John Wayne Keller of Liberty, MO and Bobby (Caroline) Keller of Spring Hill, FL. Five grandchildren; Robert Chisam, Anthony Eads, Cody Chisam, Jesse Chisam, And Logan Chisam. Also surviving are four great grandsons; Austin, Owen, Dillan, and Brock. A Celebration of life is scheduled at the Liberty Community Center, 1600 S. Withers Rd. Liberty, MO from 3 5 PM Sunday March 15, 2020.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 13, 2020
