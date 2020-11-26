1/1
Billie (Dove) Mayfield
1968 - 2020
November 21, 2020
November 21, 2020
Humansville, Missouri - Billie (Dove) Mayfield, age 52, mother and grandmother, of Humansville, MO, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020, in her home. She was born July 12, 1968, in Kansas City, MO, to Harry and Melba (Hohimer) Dove. Billie was united in marriage to Jack Mayfield November 9, 1991.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and a sister Bobbie Amos.
Billie is survived by her husband Jack; two daughters: Magen and Bonnie; one step-son Michael; three grandchildren: Skyler, Penelope, and Felix, and one on the way; one sister Sheila; three brothers: Kenny, Rodney, and Eddie; as well as many other relatives and friends.
A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at: www.greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Chub O'Reilly Cancer Center c/o Mercy Hospital Springfield, MO, or to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel Bolivar, MO.


Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pitts Chapel
316 East Broadway Street
Bolivar, MO 65613
417-326-5211
