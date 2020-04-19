|
Billie (Bill) Monahan Billie (Bill) Monahan, 86, went to be with his Lord on April 15, 2020. A private service for his family will be held at Terrace Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Winnwood Baptist Church. Billie was born on May 17, 1933 in Unionville, Missouri, and was a 1950 graduate of Unionville High School. After graduation he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, attaining the rank of Corporal. After his honorable discharge in 1955, Billie came back to Unionville where he married Loretta Hutchison on July 10, 1956. He then went to work for Hallmark Cards in Kansas City as a section manager, and retired from Hallmark after 38 years of service. Billie was an active member of Winnwood Baptist Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and he will be dearly missed by all those who knew him. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Lela Grace (Wheeler) Monahan; his parents-in-law, Paul and Geneva Hutchison; and a brother-in-law, Wendal Hutchison. He is survived by his loving wife, Loretta; two daughters, Debbie Williams (Jeff) and Cindy Walker (Ron); two grandsons, Gary and Jarred Starling; three great grandchildren plus one special great granddaughter, Rylie Starling; a brother-in-law, Don Hutchison (Bobbi) and a sister-in-law, Velma Hutchison; nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 19, 2020