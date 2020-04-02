|
Billie N. Sprecker Billie N. Sprecker, 85, passed away March 29, 2020, at Sunrise Assisted Living of Overland Park. Due to the current virus situation, a private family graveside service will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, April 4th at Wilsey Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wilsey Christian Church and sent in care of Sawyer Funeral Home, PO Box 273, Council Grove, KS 66846. Visit www.sawyerchapel.com for complete obituary
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 2, 2020