Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Billie Sprecker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billie N. Sprecker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billie N. Sprecker Obituary
Billie N. Sprecker Billie N. Sprecker, 85, passed away March 29, 2020, at Sunrise Assisted Living of Overland Park. Due to the current virus situation, a private family graveside service will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, April 4th at Wilsey Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wilsey Christian Church and sent in care of Sawyer Funeral Home, PO Box 273, Council Grove, KS 66846. Visit www.sawyerchapel.com for complete obituary
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -