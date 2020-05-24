Billy Dean Laffoon Billy Dean Laffoon, 82, Belton, MO, left his earthly home on Friday, May 22, 2020. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made in Billy's memory to: The Shriner Hospital for Children, American Cancer Society, or Serenity Hospice, 1626 E. Elm, Harrisonville, MO 64701. Bill was born January 3, 1938, the first child of Forrest Dean and Gladys Nadine (Davenport) Laffoon. He was raised in Cleveland and east of Cleveland, MO. He attended grade school in Cleveland and was a 1955 graduate of Peculiar High School, Peculiar, MO. Bill married Mary McKinley of Belton, MO. This union was blessed with one child, Brenda Lee. Bill was a millwright and worked at Allied Signal (formerly Bendix Corp.) in Kansas City, MO for 31 1/2 years and retired in 1994 as a facilities planner. Following retirement, Bill and Mary built Jaudon Antique Mall, southwest of Belton, which they operated for seven years. Bill enjoyed his association and work with the Grand River Masonic Lodge No. 276, Freeman, MO, the Cass County Shrine Club, and the Ararat Shine Temple. He was worshipful master of the Cleveland Lodge in 1975 and president of Cass County Shrine Club in 1981, enjoying holding office in both organizations for many years. He was also a member of the Cass County Wildcats, a Honda motorcycle group who performed in local parades. He also served on the public Water District #2 water board for 17 years. Bill enjoyed working in his shop, entertaining friends and family, fishing, boating, skiing, dancing, gardening, attending auctions and playing pitch, but his most loved sport was golf. Bill and Mary hosted the Laffoon family reunion most years from 1980-2003. He enjoyed trips to Texas to visit his daughter and family, to his lake home, golf outings, and playing pitch with his buddies at the Harrisonville Community Center. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Betty Jean Bourque. He is survived by his wife, Mary; daughter, Brenda Brainard (Paul); grandson, Christopher Brainard; brother, Donald Laffoon (Judy); six nieces; five nephews, and a host of friends. (Arrangements under the direction of Atkinson Funeral Home, Harrisonville, MO; online condolences, atkinsonfuneralhome .com).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 24, 2020.