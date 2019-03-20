Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Howard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Howard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Billy Howard Obituary
Billy "Joe" Howard 7-29-47 - 3-14-19 Billy Howard Married his wife Cathy August 7, 1971. Retired from Ford Motor Co after 38 years. Survived by daughter Shelly (Jeff) grandsons Austin and D.J. 5 nephews and 5 nieces. Joe will be greatly missed by family and many special friends. A Celebration of Life Service March 3, 2019, greeting 2:00 pm Service 3:00 pm at Edwardsville Assembly 643 Edwardsville Dr. Edwardsville, KS. Dinner immediately following at River View Estates Club House 1010 S. 74th Terrace, KCKS 66111, In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Edwardsville Assembly. We would like this ran in Wednesday March 20, 2019, and we would like the attached photo included. Either contact below can be reached for payment, and clarifications.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.