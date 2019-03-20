|
Billy "Joe" Howard 7-29-47 - 3-14-19 Billy Howard Married his wife Cathy August 7, 1971. Retired from Ford Motor Co after 38 years. Survived by daughter Shelly (Jeff) grandsons Austin and D.J. 5 nephews and 5 nieces. Joe will be greatly missed by family and many special friends. A Celebration of Life Service March 3, 2019, greeting 2:00 pm Service 3:00 pm at Edwardsville Assembly 643 Edwardsville Dr. Edwardsville, KS. Dinner immediately following at River View Estates Club House 1010 S. 74th Terrace, KCKS 66111, In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Edwardsville Assembly. We would like this ran in Wednesday March 20, 2019, and we would like the attached photo included. Either contact below can be reached for payment, and clarifications.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 20, 2019