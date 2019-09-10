Kansas City Star Obituaries
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Billy Joe Crisom

Billy Joe Crisom Billy Joe Crismon, 82, of Independence, MO, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Cremation is planned. Billy was born on April 8, 1937 to Virgil and Polly Crismon in Evening Shade, MO. After graduating from Plato High School, in Missouri, he joined the Army and was a paratrooper, stationed in Okinawa, Japan. Once he returned from the military, Billy was a machinist at Allis Chalmer until he retired in 2001. Billy loved being outside, hunting and fishing. In his younger years, he was part of a traveling square-dancing team. Billy was a very proud father, grandfather and great grandfather, always involved with the kids and their activities. He was a fan of local sports, Chiefs and Royals. Billy was ornery and funny and a great, loyal friend and brother. He shared a special relationship with his little sister, Anna Ruth. Billy is survived by his children, Debbie, Billy and Robby; sister, Anna Ruth; 11 grandchildren; and 20 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by both parents; son, Randy; and brothers, Lester, Ferral, Charles, Dale, and Bob. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Chapel (816) 373-3600)
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 10, 2019
