Billy L. Jones Billy L. Jones, 67, Edwardsville, KS passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Kaw River Care & Rehabilitation. Private family graveside funeral services and burial will be Thursday, May 14 at the Edwardsville Cemetery, Edwardsville, KS. Billy was born Jan. 29, 1953 in Kansas City, Ks to Henry and Emma Frances Jones. He loved Star Wars, He-Man & the Masters of the Universe, Chocolate Milk and God. He was a member of Trinity Full Gospel Church in Shawnee, KS. Billy was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Henry Jones. He is survived by two nephews, Jeffrey Jones and wife, Jennifer of Lenexa, KS; Jeremy Jones and wife, Tammy of Shawnee, KS; uncle, Tom Jones and wife, Carole of Branson, MO; cousin, Patricia Davidson of Kansas City, KS; first cousin once re-moved, Tammy Davidson of Kansas City, KS and her daughter, Gracie; 3 grand-nieces, Regan, Sydney and Adison Jones; and 3 grand-nephews, Gavin, Garrison and Colton Jones.