Billy Lee Courtney, Sr. Billy Lee Courtney, Sr. age 92, of Blue Springs, MO, passed peacefully on August 26, 2020 at Center Point Medical Center. Billy was in the trucking industry his whole life retiring as safety supervisor from Jack Cooper Transport Company. He was a longtime member of the Eastgate Masonic Lodge #630, the Scottish Rite Kansas City Chapter and the Ararat Shrine of Kansas City, MO. Billy was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, daughters, Donna Pierce (Ted deceased) and Barbara Burch (James deceased) and granddaughter, Joy Beaverson. He is survived by his son, Billy L. Courtney, Jr. (Kathy) of Oklahoma City, OK and daughter, Sherry Burch (Berta) of Independence MO, 10 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. Visitation will be 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Dengel and Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel, 1 Aquatic Dr., Louisburg, KS with a Graveside service following at 11:00 a.m. in the Louisburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the Shriners Hospital or a charity of your choice
