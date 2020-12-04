Billy PorterJanuary 14, 1934 - November 29, 2020Kansas City, Missouri - Billy Mack Porter, 86, of KCMO passed away on 11/29/2020. On 12/4 from 11:30am-12:30pm, the family will greet guests in a drive-up visitation at Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home, 701 North 94th Street, Kansas City, KS. A graveside service follows at 1:00p at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Visit the Funeral Home website for more details.Billy was born 1/14/1834 in Mercer, MO to Albert and Lenora Porter and grew up on the family farm. He joined the US Navy after high school, retiring after 19 years of serving his country. He then worked for 20 years at 3M, living in Denver CO. He was a member of the American Legion, US Submarine Vets, the Fleet Reserve. He was a member in Park Hill Christian Church and enjoyed volunteering at Hillcrest Platte County.He loved golfing, fishing, live country gospel concerts and traveling. He always made time for family and friends, enjoyed a social cup of coffee or dining out. He seemed to always sport a smile and never met a stranger. He would tease and joke but was always a gentleman. Billy was loved by so many and will be dearly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Jim, Lora Lou, Anna Belle, Libby; and stepson Bob. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Patricia; brother in law Joe Ramirez; 16 nieces and nephews; 6 stepchildren and families giving him 20 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.