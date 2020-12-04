1/1
Billy Porter
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billy Porter
January 14, 1934 - November 29, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Billy Mack Porter, 86, of KCMO passed away on 11/29/2020. On 12/4 from 11:30am-12:30pm, the family will greet guests in a drive-up visitation at Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home, 701 North 94th Street, Kansas City, KS. A graveside service follows at 1:00p at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Visit the Funeral Home website for more details.
Billy was born 1/14/1834 in Mercer, MO to Albert and Lenora Porter and grew up on the family farm. He joined the US Navy after high school, retiring after 19 years of serving his country. He then worked for 20 years at 3M, living in Denver CO. He was a member of the American Legion, US Submarine Vets, the Fleet Reserve. He was a member in Park Hill Christian Church and enjoyed volunteering at Hillcrest Platte County.
He loved golfing, fishing, live country gospel concerts and traveling. He always made time for family and friends, enjoyed a social cup of coffee or dining out. He seemed to always sport a smile and never met a stranger. He would tease and joke but was always a gentleman. Billy was loved by so many and will be dearly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Jim, Lora Lou, Anna Belle, Libby; and stepson Bob. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Patricia; brother in law Joe Ramirez; 16 nieces and nephews; 6 stepchildren and families giving him 20 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
11:30 - 12:30 PM
Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral Home
701 North 94th Street
Kansas City, KS 66112
9133343366
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved