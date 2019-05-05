Billy Sparrow Billy Wayne Sparrow, age 89, passed away on April 26, 2019 at Liberty Health & Wellness Nursing Home. Billy was born February 16, 1930, and was the cherished baby brother of Lorene Sparrow Coffman, who preceded him in death at the young age of 49. Billy was a US Army Veteran, worked most of his life in the management of service stations. He and his beloved wife, Anna, lived most of their life together in Ruskin Hills, Kansas City, MO, until her death several years ago. He remained in their home with his adorable pup until his health deteriorated to the point he needed dialysis among other medical concerns. Billy is survived by his nieces: Judy Boring, Alene Wesner, Patricia Boutross, and Lynn Briggs. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 11th at 11:00 am at Longview Funeral Home, 12700 SE Raytown Rd, Kansas City, MO 64149. Interment will follow in Longview Cemetery with military honors. Memorial donations are suggested to Three Rivers Hospice or .



